NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday after closing at a record high a day earlier, as rosy results from JPMorgan and Wells Fargo were offset by a profit warning from UPS.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 13.67 points, or 0.09 percent, to 15,474.59, the S&P 500 lost 0.01 points, or 0 percent, to 1,675.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.19 points or 0.06 percent, to 3,580.49.