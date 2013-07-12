US STOCKS-Wall St steady after Yellen signals rate hike this month
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday after closing at a record high a day earlier, as rosy results from JPMorgan and Wells Fargo were offset by a profit warning from UPS.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 13.67 points, or 0.09 percent, to 15,474.59, the S&P 500 lost 0.01 points, or 0 percent, to 1,675.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.19 points or 0.06 percent, to 3,580.49.
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow up 0.02 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Adds Yellen comments, details, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)