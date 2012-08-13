US STOCKS-Wall St dips; Dow poised to break 10-day record run
NEW YORK Aug 13 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday after six straight sessions of gains by the S&P 500 as Japan showed signs of economic weakness.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 24.23 points, or 0.18 percent, at 13,183.72. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.02 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,403.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.89 points, or 0.03 percent, at 3,019.97.
