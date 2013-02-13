NEW YORK Feb 13 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Wednesday, extending a recent advance that lifted benchmark indexes to multi-year highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 2.99 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,021.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.88 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,522.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.14 points, or 0.29 percent, at 3,195.63.