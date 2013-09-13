NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. stocks edged up at the open on Friday after retail sales and wholesale inflation data did little to alter market expectations the Federal Reserve may begin to scale back its stimulus measures next week.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.63 points or 0.27 percent, to 15,341.27, the S&P 500 gained 3.11 points or 0.18 percent, to 1,686.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.966 points or 0.21 percent, to 3,723.934.