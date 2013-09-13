S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. stocks edged up at the open on Friday after retail sales and wholesale inflation data did little to alter market expectations the Federal Reserve may begin to scale back its stimulus measures next week.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.63 points or 0.27 percent, to 15,341.27, the S&P 500 gained 3.11 points or 0.18 percent, to 1,686.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.966 points or 0.21 percent, to 3,723.934.
* U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in Feb vs estimated 190,000
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to early afternoon)