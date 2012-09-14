US STOCKS-Wall Street rally loses steam as banks and energy weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 500 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.30 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a fourth straight gain in the wake of an aggressive plan by the Federal Reserve to stimulate the economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 29.66 points, or 0.22 percent, at 13,569.52. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.74 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,463.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.24 points, or 0.36 percent, at 3,167.07.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 500 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.30 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)