US STOCKS-Wall St dips; Dow poised to break 10-day record run
NEW YORK Dec 14 Wall Street dipped at the open on Friday as investors digested the latest round of economic data, while concerns about a lack of progress by politicians in ongoing fiscal negotiations remained at the forefront.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 7.22 points, or 0.05 percent, to 13,163.50. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 3.65 points, or 0.26 percent, to 1,415.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 16.49 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,975.67.
