US STOCKS-Wall St steady after Yellen signals rate hike this month
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, March 14 Wall Street opened higher on Thursday as the Dow attempted to extend its recent winning streak to 10 days after data showed the labor market recovery was gaining traction.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 30.26 points, or 0.21 percent, to 14,485.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 3.21 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,557.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 7.90 points, or 0.24 percent, to 3,253.02.
