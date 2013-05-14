NEW YORK May 14 U.S. stocks opened littled changed on Tuesday, continuing a trend of sideways motion as investors took a breather following three weeks of market gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 4.69 points, or 0.03 percent, at 15,096.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.62 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,635.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.22 points, or 0.09 percent, at 3,442.01.