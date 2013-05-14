US STOCKS-Wall St steady after Yellen signals rate hike this month
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK May 14 U.S. stocks opened littled changed on Tuesday, continuing a trend of sideways motion as investors took a breather following three weeks of market gains.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 4.69 points, or 0.03 percent, at 15,096.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.62 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,635.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.22 points, or 0.09 percent, at 3,442.01.
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow up 0.02 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Adds Yellen comments, details, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)