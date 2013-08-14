NEW YORK Aug 14 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors found few reasons to make bets with equities near all-time highs and little clarity over Federal Reserve policy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 4.77 points, or 0.03 percent, to 15,446.24, the S&P 500 gained 1.12 points or 0.07 percent, to 1,695.28 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.798 points, or 0.02 percent, to 3,685.241.