US STOCKS-Wall St dips as pharma, bank stocks retreat
* Indexes down: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Oct 14 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday as traders focused on events in Washington after weekend talks between Republicans and Democrats left the risk of a possible U.S. default alive.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 92.22 points, or 0.61 percent, at 15,145.27. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 10.48 points, or 0.62 percent, at 1,692.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 23.16 points, or 0.61 percent, at 3,768.72.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Dow down 0.02 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)