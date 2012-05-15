NEW YORK May 15 U.S. stocks traded flat on Tuesday, erasing strong gains in the premarket session after news Greece will hold new elections put the debt-stricken country's bailout package and debt repayments further at risk.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 2.42 points, or 0.02 percent, to 12,692.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 0.02 points, or 0.00 percent, to 1,338.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 5.89 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,908.47.

(Reporting By Edward Krudy, editing by Dave Zimmerman)