NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. stocks ticked lower at the open on Friday as investors grappled with a flurry of economic data, with the S&P 500 within striking distance of an all-time closing high.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 35.32 points or 0.24 percent, to 14,503.82, the S&P 500 lost 3.35 points or 0.21 percent, to 1,559.88 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.75 points or 0.02 percent, to 3,258.18.

The record closing high on the S&P is 1,565.15, set Oct. 9, 2007. Its record intraday high is 1,576.09, set two days later.