US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after robust jobs data
March 10 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after a stellar jobs report underscored the strength of the economy and firmed up the odds of the first interest rate hike this year.
NEW YORK Aug 15 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday on continued uncertainty over the next policy move by the Federal Reserve and after Wal-Mart earnings disappointed. The Nasdaq fell more than 1 percent, dragged down by shares of Cisco.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 159.20 points, or 1.04 percent, at 15,178.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 16.15 points, or 0.96 percent, at 1,669.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 46.02 points, or 1.25 percent, at 3,623.26.
* Futures up: Dow 88 pts, S&P 10.5 pts, Nasdaq 21 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
