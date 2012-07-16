NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. stocks fell on Monday following a weak read on retail sales, the latest data to indicate slowing in the economy.

But Citigroup Inc shares rose after posting stronger-than-expected profit before the bell.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 41.06 points, or 0.32 percent, at 12,736.03. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.75 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,354.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.27 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,903.20. (Reporting By Angela Moon, editing by Dave Zimmerman)