US STOCKS-Wall Street takes breather after 'Trump rally'
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK Oct 16 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday after the latest quarterly earnings and outlooks posted by Goldman Sachs, Coca-Cola and others outweighed investor fears about the sluggish global economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 66.92 points, or 0.50 percent, to 13,491.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 5.48 points, or 0.38 percent, to 1,445.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 8.73 points, or 0.28 percent, to 3,072.91.
