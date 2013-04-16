NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Tuesday, rebounding from the worst day since November, after gold prices made a modest recovery and data on U.S. inflation and new home construction pointed to an improving economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 100.75 points or 0.69 percent, to 14,699.95, the S&P 500 gained 10.75 points or 0.69 percent, to 1,563.11 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.07 points or 0.72 percent, to 3,239.56..