NEW YORK May 17 U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday following a choppy futures session as investors focused on concerns about Spain's economy and banking system and reacted to headlines from Greece.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 5.00 points, or 0.04 percent, to 12,593.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 0.28 points, or 0.02 percent, to 1,324.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.78 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,874.82.

(Reporting By Edward Krudy, editing by Dave Zimmerman)