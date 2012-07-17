NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Tuesday after strong earnings from Goldman Sachs and as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who may offer clues into steps the central bank could take to stimulate the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.59 points, or 0.53 percent, to 12,794.80. The S&P 500 Index gained 7.21 points, or 0.53 percent, to 1,360.85. The Nasdaq Composite added 16.93 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,913.87. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, editing by Dave Zimmerman)