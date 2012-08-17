NEW YORK Aug 17 U.S. stocks edged higher at the open on Friday, after Wall Street enjoyed its best gain in two weeks on Thursday, as traders awaited the release of reports on consumer mindset and a gauge of leading economic indicators.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 14.68 points, or 0.11 percent, to 13,264.79. The S&P 500 Index gained 1.78 points, or 0.13 percent, to 1,417.29. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.58 points, or 0.02 percent, to 3,062.97.