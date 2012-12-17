NEW YORK Dec 17 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as investors were encouraged by signs of movement on "fiscal cliff" negotiations over the weekend.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 32.10 points, or 0.24 percent, to 13,167.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 3.92 points, or 0.28 percent, to 1,417.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 5.94 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,977.28.