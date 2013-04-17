NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Wednesday after several disappointing earnings reports and another drop in commodity prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 79.41 points or 0.54 percent, to 14,677.37, the S&P 500 lost 11.28 points or 0.72 percent, to 1,563.29 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.89 points or 0.89 percent, to 3,235.74.