US STOCKS-Wall St slips as energy shares fall further; banks pare gains
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
NEW YORK May 17 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday and were on track for their fourth straight week of gains as equities rebounded off their worst daily decline in nearly three weeks.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 40.51 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,273.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.70 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,656.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 19.00 points, or 0.55 percent, at 3,484.24.
March 9 U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as gains in bank stocks were countered by the second day of losses in energy shares, a day before the crucial monthly jobs report that could bolster already sky-high odds of a rate hike next week.
