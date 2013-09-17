NEW YORK, Sept 17 U.S. stocks edged up at the open on Tuesday ahead of the start of a highly anticipated Federal Reserve two-day meeting, while inflation data supported the case for the Fed to start to reduce its stimulus measures.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28.8 points or 0.19 percent, to 15,523.58, the S&P 500 gained 2.51 points or 0.15 percent, to 1,700.11 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.193 points or 0.22 percent, to 3,726.038.