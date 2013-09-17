US STOCKS-Wall St hits new highs as Trump speech reignites rally
* Indexes up: Dow 1.15 ptc, S&P 1.05 pct, Nasdaq 0.96 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK, Sept 17 U.S. stocks edged up at the open on Tuesday ahead of the start of a highly anticipated Federal Reserve two-day meeting, while inflation data supported the case for the Fed to start to reduce its stimulus measures.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28.8 points or 0.19 percent, to 15,523.58, the S&P 500 gained 2.51 points or 0.15 percent, to 1,700.11 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.193 points or 0.22 percent, to 3,726.038.
* Indexes up: Dow 1.15 ptc, S&P 1.05 pct, Nasdaq 0.96 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.95 pct, S&P 0.80 pct, Nasdaq 0.81 pct (Updates to open)
March 1 U.S. stocks opened at record intraday highs on Wednesday, with the Dow breaching the 21,000 mark for the first time ever as a more measured tone in President Donald Trump's speech reassured investors and bank stocks gained on higher chances of an interest rate hike this month.