NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. stocks fell on Monday as initial enthusiasm over a victory for pro-bailout parties in Greek elections was overshadowed by rising Spanish and Italian bond yields.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.09 points, or 0.25 percent, at 12,735.08. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.59 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,339.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 13.79 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,859.01. (Reporting By Angela Moon, editing by Dave Zimmerman)