NEW YORK, Sept 18 U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Tuesday as equities continued to ease from multi-year highs as investors looked to upcoming economic data to help extend the central bank stimulus rally.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 28.88 points, or 0.21 percent, to 13,524.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 3.32 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,457.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 6.38 points, or 0.20 percent, to 3,172.29.