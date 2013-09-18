NEW YORK, Sept 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday ahead of an announcement by the Federal Reserve about the future of its economic stimulus program.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 20.05 points, or 0.13 percent, to 15,509.68, the S&P 500 lost 0.27 points, or 0.02 percent, to 1,704.49 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.306 points, or 0.11 percent, to 3,750.005.