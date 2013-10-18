S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
NEW YORK Oct 18 Wall Street rose at the open on Friday, helped by gains in big companies like Google Inc and Morgan Stanley following their results.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4.11 points, or 0.03 percent, to 15,375.76, the S&P 500 gained 4.81 points, or 0.28 percent, to 1,737.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.58 points, or 0.77 percent, to 3,892.726.
S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
* U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in Feb vs estimated 190,000
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to early afternoon)