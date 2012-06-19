NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, putting the S&P 500 on pace for its fourth straight daily gain on increased hopes for central bank stimulus measures ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.19 points, or 0.43 percent, at 12,796.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 6.20 points, or 0.46 percent, at 1,350.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.11 points, or 0.49 percent, at 2,909.44. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Dave Zimmerman)