US STOCKS-Apple and banks propel Wall Street to record high
* Yellen says Fed to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting
NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday as positive trends in the housing market offset a cautious outlook from 3M Co, with some slight gains after the recent central bank-inspired equity rally.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 13.24 points, or 0.10 percent, to 13,577.88. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 0.77 point, or 0.05 percent, to 1,460.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.94 point, or 0.03 percent, to 3,176.86.
* Yellen says Fed to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)