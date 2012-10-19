US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges higher after Trump renews jobs pledge
* Dow up 0.24 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Oct 19 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday following disappointing results from Microsoft and McDonald's, while General Electric reported revenue that fell short of estimates.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 66.16 points, or 0.49 percent, to 13,482.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 5.24 points, or 0.36 percent, to 1,452.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 12.08 points, or 0.39 percent, to 3,060.78.
