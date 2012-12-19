US STOCKS-Wall Street takes breather after 'Trump rally'
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK Dec 19 U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Wednesday as the latest offers in ongoing budget negotiations underlined hopes for a deal, while technology shares jumped after strong results from Oracle.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.19 points, or 0.01 percent, to 13,352.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.61 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,447.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 5.87 points, or 0.19 percent, to 3,060.40.
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.27 pct, S&P down 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)