NEW YORK Dec 19 U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Wednesday as the latest offers in ongoing budget negotiations underlined hopes for a deal, while technology shares jumped after strong results from Oracle.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.19 points, or 0.01 percent, to 13,352.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.61 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,447.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 5.87 points, or 0.19 percent, to 3,060.40.