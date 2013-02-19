NEW YORK Feb 19 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday, putting the S&P 500 on track to extend its seven-week winning streak on increased mergers and acquisitions activity.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 2.69 points, or 0.02 percent, at 13,984.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.02 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,522.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.50 points, or 0.17 percent, at 3,197.53.