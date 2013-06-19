US STOCKS-Wall St steady after Yellen signals rate hike this month
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday, holding much of the gains made over the last two days, ahead of a highly anticipated Federal Reserve statement and news conference.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 11.34 points, or 0.07 percent, to 15,306.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 0.68 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,651.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.32 points, or 0.04 percent, to 3,483.51.
