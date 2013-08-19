US STOCKS-Wall St steady after Yellen signals rate hike this month
NEW YORK Aug 19 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday, after the Dow industrials' largest weekly drop in more than a year, as traders positioned for an expected move from the Federal Reserve to scale back its economic stimulus.
Losses in the Nasdaq were limited by a 1.1 percent increase in Intel Corp, which rose to $22.13.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 28.56 points, or 0.19 percent, at 15,052.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.98 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,652.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.74 points, or 0.02 percent, at 3,602.04.
