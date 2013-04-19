US STOCKS-Wall St dips as pharma, bank stocks retreat
NEW YORK, April 19 The Nasdaq extended its early gains on Friday, jumping 1 percent on the strength of quarterly results from Microsoft Corp and Google Inc.
The Dow remained in slightly negative territory, hurt by a drop in IBM shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 11.72 points, or 0.08 percent, to 14,525.42. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 11.22 points, or 0.73 percent, to 1,552.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index shot up 39.69 points, or 1.25 percent, to 3,206.05.
