NEW YORK, April 19 The Nasdaq extended its early gains on Friday, jumping 1 percent on the strength of quarterly results from Microsoft Corp and Google Inc.

The Dow remained in slightly negative territory, hurt by a drop in IBM shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 11.72 points, or 0.08 percent, to 14,525.42. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 11.22 points, or 0.73 percent, to 1,552.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index shot up 39.69 points, or 1.25 percent, to 3,206.05.