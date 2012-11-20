US STOCKS-Wall St dips; Dow poised to break 10-day record run
NEW YORK Nov 20 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as a credit downgrade of France by ratings agency Moody's and weak earnings by Hewlett-Packard halted a two-day rally.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 55.05 points, or 0.43 percent, to 12,740.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 4.21 points, or 0.30 percent, to 1,382.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index gave up 6.28 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,909.79.
