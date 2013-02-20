NEW YORK Feb 20 U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday as data showed the economy continues to improve modestly, while investors also awaited the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's January meeting later in the session.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.31 points, or 0.00 percent, at 14,035.36. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.05 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,529.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.28 points, or 0.04 percent, at 3,212.32.