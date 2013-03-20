NEW YORK, March 20 Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday with investors' focus on the Federal Reserve's policy statement and news conference by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke later in the day.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 58.64 points, or 0.41 percent, to 14,514.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 8.84 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,557.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 25.00 points, or 0.77 percent, to 3,254.09.