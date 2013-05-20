NEW YORK May 20 Wall Street opened weaker on Monday as investors searched for catalysts after major U.S. equity indexes closed a fourth consecutive week of gains Friday.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 14.90 points, or 0.10 percent, to 15,339.50. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was off 1.84 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,665.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 7.17 points, or 0.21 percent, to 3,491.79.