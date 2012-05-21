NEW YORK May 21 Wall Street edged higher at the open on Monday, rebounding from its worst weekly decline for the year, on assurances that world powers want debt-laden Greece to remain in the euro zone.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 29.71 points, or 0.24 percent, to 12,399.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 2.73 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,297.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 4.26 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,783.05. (Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak, editing by Dave Zimmerman)