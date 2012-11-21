NEW YORK Nov 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Wednesday as the absence of a deal by international lenders on emergency aid for Greece was offset by initial U.S. jobless claims that came in as expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 2.54 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,791.05. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index eked a gain of 0.68 point, or 0.05 percent, to 1,388.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 5.31 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,921.99.