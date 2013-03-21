NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. stocks opened lower on
Thursday as Oracle Corp tumbled a day after reporting
sales that were below expectations.
Futures had indicated a flat open as jobless claims met
expectations and investors awaited data on housing and regional
manufacturing, but the drop in Oracle pressured the market.
Shares were down 8.3 percent to $32.79, the biggest percentage
loser on the S&P 500.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 63.55
points, or 0.44 percent, at 14,448.18. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 7.72 points, or 0.50 percent, at 1,550.99.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 23.19 points, or
0.71 percent, at 3,231.00.