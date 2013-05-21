S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
NEW YORK May 21 U.S. stocks opened slightly stronger on Tuesday after the S&P 500 hit yet another intraday record in the previous session, with markets expected to drift sideways ahead of Congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 25.88 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,361.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 1.37 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,667.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.51 points, or 0.01 percent, to 3,496.94.
* U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in Feb vs estimated 190,000
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to early afternoon)