US STOCKS-Wall St slips as energy shares fall further; banks pare gains
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
NEW YORK Aug 21 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as investors held off bets ahead of the publication of the minutes of the latest U.S. Federal Reserve policy-setting meeting.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 38.25 points, or 0.25 percent, at 14,964.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.32 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,648.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.00 points, or 0.25 percent, at 3,604.59.
March 9 U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as gains in bank stocks were countered by the second day of losses in energy shares, a day before the crucial monthly jobs report that could bolster already sky-high odds of a rate hike next week.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)