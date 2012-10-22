US STOCKS-Wall St dips; Dow poised to break 10-day record run
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Oct 22 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday, hurt by disappointing results from global manufacturer Caterpillar and after the S&P 500 suffered the worst one-day decline since late June on Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 14.90 points, or 0.11 percent, to 13,328.61. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged down 0.47 point, or 0.03 percent, at 1,432.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 2.67 points, or 0.09 percent, to 3,008.29.
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)