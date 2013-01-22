NEW YORK Jan 22 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday as investors held back from making large bets at the start of a busy week for corporate earnings after major indexes notched five-year highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 16.95 points, or 0.12 percent, to 13,666.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 0.33 point, or 0.02 percent, to 1,485.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.21 point, or 0.01 percent, to 3,134.91.