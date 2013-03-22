US STOCKS-Wall St dips as pharma, bank stocks lose ground
NEW YORK, March 22 Wall Street advanced at the open on Friday as a banking deal between Greece and Cyprus eased some concerns about the island nation as it tries to avoid a financial meltdown and an exit from the euro that could roil the euro zone.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 43.62 points, or 0.30 percent, to 14,465.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 5.38 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,551.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 12.97 points, or 0.40 percent, to 3,235.57.
