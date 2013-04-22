NEW YORK, April 22 U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Monday, rebounding from stocks' worst week in 2013, though mixed results from Caterpillar Inc and Halliburton Co pointed to choppy trading ahead.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 14.45 points, or 0.10 percent, at 14,561.96. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.43 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,557.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 10.02 points, or 0.31 percent, at 3,216.08.