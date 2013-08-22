US STOCKS-Wall St slips on Trump turbulence, North Korea action
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Aug 22 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday after upbeat data from the world's top economies more than offset lingering uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's asset-buying stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 1.92 points, or 0.01 percent, at 14,899.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.64 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,646.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.91 points, or 0.41 percent, at 3,614.70.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.62 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.57 pct, Nasdaq 0.66 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)