NEW YORK Oct 22 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday after weaker-than-expected job creation last month raised expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to stimulate the economy at the current pace

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 22.92 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,415.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.86 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,748.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.35 points, or 0.37 percent, at 3,934.40. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)